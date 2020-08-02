“I’ve never been under that kind of pressure, ever,” Vandeweghe said.” It was so much fun to be on my racket to control the situation. Luckily, I controlled it in the right way. It really accentuated what World TeamTennis is — the team vibe, team energy, people picking each other up when they’re down. I had so much fun out there.”
In women’s singles, 2017 U.S. Open winner Stephens beat Vandeweghe 5-3 to make the score 16-13.
The Empire jumped out to a quick start thanks to Jack Sock, who had wins in mixed doubles with Vandeweghe and men’s doubles with Neal Skupski. Sock fell to 18-year-old Brandon Nakashima 5-0 in singles.
