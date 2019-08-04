Reporter

With Roger Federer turning 38 this week, and Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic five and six years younger, the question of who will dominate men’s tennis and captivate fans after they retire looms ever larger.

For the past several years, Australia’s Nick Kyrgios has danced in and out of that conversation as arguably the most talented player in the sport’s much-ballyhooed next generation — yet, sadly, perhaps also its most erratic.

At 24, the 6-foot-4, 187-pound Kyrgios boasts a serve that’s close to unreturnable, eye-popping athleticism and a wild repertoire of shots from the sublime to the circuslike. He also has an on-court demeanor that can turn on a dime — from tantrum-throwing toddler, to bored teen who can’t be bothered, to world-class showman or, when he chooses, to ungodly gifted player who leaves opponents flat-footed and shaking their heads in awe.

This past week at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, Kyrgios showed what’s possible when he corrals his prodigious talent and chooses to compete for six straight days — long enough, in this case, to reach the final of the Citi Open. And Sunday, the unseeded Kyrgios overcame an ailing back, kept his temper in check, fed off the support of a capacity crowd and blasted 18 aces to defeat third-seeded Daniil Medvedev, 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-4), and claim the sixth tournament title of his career.

“We all know how Nick can play when he wants to, and this week, I think he wanted to play,” said the 23-year-old Medvedev, who served exceptionally well, competed fiercely and won 71 points to Kyrgios’s 72. “It was tough.”

Medvedev was the second top-10 player Kyrgios beat in as many days. In Saturday’s semifinal, he ousted sixth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas, the tournament’s top seed (as well as Kyrgios’s first-time doubles partner earlier in the week), despite destroying a clutch of rackets amid bouts of rage and frustration.



But Sunday, Kyrgios, who so often has been the architect of his own undoing, was a steadier player and better man, coming across as genuinely pleased with his achievement and grateful for the fans who cheered him all week.

“This has been one of the best weeks of my life — not just on the court, but in my life,” he said. “I feel like I’ve made major strides.”

As Kyrgios explained after having time to reflect on his week’s work, his success here was the result of a major change in his approach to tennis that started months ago. He declined to provide details but said it consisted of basic things, such as having the same routine each day, like “traditional tennis players.”

“A lot of habits needed to change,” he said. “I just had a lot of unhealthy habits, and it was starting to show on the tennis court. It was too up and down. It wasn’t healthy.”

He made a point of thanking his brother and friends for their steadfast support as his ranking plunged from a career high of No. 13 in October 2016 to a low of No. 72 in February.

“They still believed in me when I honestly didn’t,” said Kyrgios, who has cycled through numerous coaches and currently has none. “I lost faith that I could have weeks like this and be happy.”

It was a sharp contrast to the tempestuous youngster who earlier in his career acknowledged tanking at least a half-dozen matches because he wanted to be somewhere else. While many opponents ignore Kyrgios’s outbursts and eccentricities, Nadal has been critical — acknowledging his considerable talent but offended by what he has called a lack of respect “for the public, the rival and for himself.”

Even Saturday, as the second set against Tsitsipas slipped away, Kyrgios barely made an effort to return serve on a few points, drawing boos, only to rally in the third.

But Sunday, Kyrgios spoke like a man who had turned the page on a career that has under-delivered on its promise. With his victory, Kyrgios will vault from No. 52 in the world to inside the top 30. More significantly, that should guarantee him a seed at the U.S. Open, which would protect him from an early-round meeting with one of the sport’s “Big Three” — such as his second-round match against Nadal at Wimbledon.

“This is only the beginning,” he said. “I’m going to continue to go through with these habits.”

Sunday’s final was a battle of big, booming serves. Kyrgios had slightly more power, blasting his at upward of 135 mph. But the 6-6 Medvedev had a serve that was equally problematic, particularly after Kyrgios developed back spasms at 2-2 in the opening set.

Neither faced a break point through the first 12 games, so a tiebreak was needed to settle it. Medvedev bolted to a 5-2 lead only to see Kyrgios claw back to the delight of the crowd, which had taken his side early in the proceedings.

Kyrgios called for a medical timeout during the break that followed and sprawled face-first on the court while a trainer kneaded his upper back. He moved more freely in the second set. Still, neither could manage even a break point on the other’s serve.

For the most part, Kyrgios was professional throughout, keeping his chatter to a minimum. But there were moments of frivolity. He followed a 140-mph ace with an underhanded serve, a trick he pulled out several times this week, either to amuse himself or keep his opponent off-balance. More than once, he attempted between-the-legs shots when a traditional one would have been the wiser choice. And for the third consecutive match, he turned to a spectator in the front row to ask where he should place his serve on match point.

In this instance, the ticket-holder’s suggestion was to pull Medvedev wide. Kyrgios did just that. It worked, and he fell flat on his back in celebration.