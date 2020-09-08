Nishikori’s previous match was a third-round loss to Alex de Minaur at the 2019 U.S. Open. He jumped out to a 5-0 lead over Kecmanovic and later led 6-4, 4-4, but won only two of the next 10 games.
The 47th-ranked Kecmanovic has been a long-term regular training partner of Nishikori’s.
“It means a lot to me to win this match,” the Serbian said. “I have been playing with him since I was 13, so this is very special.”
Also, fifth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz defeated Joao Sousa 6-3, 7-5 and Austrian wild-card entry Sebastian Ofner rallied to beat Radu Albot 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Fabio Fognini is the top-seeded player at the clay-court event, which was rescheduled from July and is the first European tournament on the ATP Tour since February in Marseille.
