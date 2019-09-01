Novak Djokovic walks off the court at the U.S. Open after he retired from his fourth-round match against Stan Wawrinka on Sunday night in New York. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

Novak Djokovic, the No. 1 seed and defending champion at the U.S. Open, retired from his fourth-round match in the third set Sunday night, just as Stan Wawrinka had gone about reestablishing himself as the bruising contender he had been mid-decade.

Wawrinka led, 6-4, 7-5, 2-1, in a match in which Djokovic looked less than optimal physically while Wawrinka looked like the destroyer who won three Grand Slam tournaments from 2014 to 2016 before undergoing knee surgery in 2017 and dipping as low as 263rd in 2018.

Perched at a No. 24 ranking nowadays, Wawrinka, 34, will play a quarterfinal against Daniil Medvedev, whose unusual hot summer has lifted him to No. 5. That winner will play the winner of the quarterfinal between Roger Federer and Grigor Dimitrov. “It’s never the way you want to finish the match,” Wawrinka told the crowd. “I’m really sorry for ­Novak. He’s a good friend, amazing champion.”

In wins over Roberto Carballes Baena, Juan Ignacio Londero and Denis Kudla, Djokovic looked pained and often took visits from the trainer to tend to his left shoulder. The 32-year-old Serbian with 16 Grand Slam titles had won four of the past five Grand Slams, including the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year.

He exited Arthur Ashe Stadium to some boos, mixed with gathering cheers. Wawrinka had made things hard, especially with his ever-stunning backhand. He often looked the firmer striker of the ball during rallies, and he left Djokovic resorting to drop shots that fluttered into the net and even a midpoint challenge on a line call late in the second set, after which Djokovic lost both the challenge and the point.

At the same time, Wawrinka returned to prominence with his fifth win over a No. 1 player, tied for the second-most in the game’s history. “It’s been really tough since my surgery. It took me two years now to be back at that level,” he said, having regained that level.