Norrie’s third final of the year on Sunday will be against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz or Nicolas Jarry. Norrie lost to Alcaraz in the Buenos Aires final last weekend.

RIO DE JANEIRO — Second-seeded Cameron Norrie advanced to the final of the Rio Open after beating Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (3) on Saturday.

Norrie needed 2 1/2 hours to put down Zapata Miralles. In the deciding set, Norrie saved a break point in the fifth game, broke the Spaniard in the sixth but was forced to a tiebreak. His stronger first service made the difference.