“I enjoy coming to South America so much,” the 38th-ranked Ruud said. “Last year I broke into the Top 100, now I’m playing two finals.”
He faces 19-year-old Thiago Seyboth Wild of Brazil in Sunday’s final.
The 182nd-ranked Seyboth Wild saved the three break points he faced as he advanced to his first final after beating Argentina’s Renzo Olivo 6-1, 6-3.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.