In the end, the toll was too great.

Novak Djokovic handily got the better of Kevin Anderson in Sunday’s Wimbledon final, dominating the South African start to finish of their two-hour, 19 minute mismatch to claim his fourth title at the All England Club, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

But Djokovic didn’t face the best that Anderson could offer.

Sapped from back-to-back five-set matches — including the longest match in Wimbledon history, at six hours, 36 minutes, which he concluded just 48 hours prior — Anderson lacked the customary power on his serve, struggled to sustain rallies and frequently mistimed his shots on his normally pulverizing forehand.

After dropping the first set in 26 minutes, Anderson tried to pump himself up with shouts of “C’mon!” after holding serve against Djokovic, the game’s best returner. But there was no alchemy on this day that could transform Anderson’s words to energy. He gobbled bananas on changeovers, but there simply was no way to replenish all he’d expended in reaching his first Wimbledon final.

Djokovic, who has only recently rebounded from a two-year struggle with injuries, celebrated by chomping on a blade of Wimbledon’s grass.



Kevin Anderson of South Africa was a finalist for the first time. (Neil Hall/Pool/Epa-Efe/Rex/Shutterstock)

After congratulating Djokovic on his victory, calling him “a true champion of our sport,” Anderson acknowledged in his on-court interview that the 21 hours he’d spent on court to reach his first Wimbledon final had taken a toll.

“I’m definitely not feeling as fresh now as I was coming into this week,” Anderson said. “As players, we dedicated our whole lives to fighting for a chance to be on this court. That’s what it had to take for me to get there. I would have given another 21 hours to have been given the opportunity to play out there.”

It was Wimbledon’s second consecutive straight-sets men’s final in which the victor faced a hampered opponent. Last July, Marin Cilic broke down in tears of frustration, his “mind blocked with the pain,” he explained later, from a blister on his left foot that prevented him from performing his best against Roger Federer, who claimed his eighth Wimbledon championship, 6-3, 6-1, 6-4, at his expense.

Little could have been done to spare Cilic the blister, which flared up after his four-set semifinal. But in the case of Anderson, 32, a Wimbledon rule-change could have spared him, and tennis fans worldwide, the interminable bashing and counter-bashing with American John Isner in Friday’s marathon semifinal.

Because Wimbledon doesn’t permit tiebreakers to settle fifth sets once they’re knotted at 6-6, the semifinalists played on Friday until one led by two games. That extra time alone took more than two hours, with Anderson finally ending the deadlock, 26-24.

Djokovic faced less than ideal circumstances in his semifinal, as well, spilling his best on Centre Court to subdue world No. 1 Rafael Nadal in a five-hour, 15-minute match that spanned two days, denying him the customary day of rest before the final.

On Sunday, signs of the physical toll on Anderson were evident early.

A former middle-distance runner, Anderson is surprisingly fleet for a 6-foot-8 athlete. But he appeared a step slow Sunday and called for a trainer to examine his right elbow in the first set, which went by quickly.

Djokovic broke Anderson’s vaunted serve to open the second set, and Anderson’s unforced errors mounted.

Two sets were gone before Anderson took his first lead, at 2-1 in the third set. And the Centre Court crowd, which included the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and former Wimbledon champions Bjorn Borg, Stefan Edberg, Chris Evert and Rod Laver, urged him on.

Anderson raised his level in the third set and had four opportunities to force a fourth set. But Djokovic replied each time to force a tiebreaker that ended in straight sets.