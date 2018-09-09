Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy after defeating Juan Martin del Potro in the U.S. Open final for his second Grand Slam title this year. (Adam Hunger/AP)

Novak Djokovic offered another powerful reminder Sunday that, when it comes to Grand Slam tennis, he is not going anywhere.

After a 2017 season in which Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal left tennis fans blinking in disbelief at their ability to turn back time and own majors as if they were in their 20s, Djokovic closed 2018 with a dominant performance against Juan Martin del Potro to claim his third U.S. Open title — and first since 2015.

He closed his win with a yelp, barely audible over del Potro’s ebullient fans. It came as Djokovic smashed a championship-winning forehand. He fell to the ground on the spot after a 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 victory at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

It is his 14th Grand Slam title, which ties him with Pete Sampras for third on the all-time major singles titles list behind Federer’s 20 and Nadal’s 17.

The No. 6 seed won a knotty, loud but drama-free final as the tennis world was still reeling from Saturday’s controversial title match between Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, and he won with the crowd gunning for del Potro.

His victory follows a Wimbledon title that announced his return to the game’s top tier after a February surgery waylaid him for a few months. The U.S. Open championship took his resurgence a step further.

“There was always part of me that believed I could come back relatively quickly to the level of tennis that I once was playing,” Djokovic, 31, said before Sunday’s match.

Top-seeded Nadal had been favored to win this tournament from the start. Most predicted the Spaniard as the one most capable of surviving intensely hot, humid conditions as well as night matches that stretch into the early-morning hours at the year’s final Grand Slam.

But Nadal retired in the semifinals when his troublesome right knee gave way to what the world No. 1 said was a flare up of preexisting tendinitis. Federer, another favorite here and the No. 2 seed, was ousted in the fourth round.

That left Djokovic, who missed the U.S. Open last year because of a right elbow injury, as the last man standing to defend the “Big Four’s” title streak against a man who had broken it once before.

Del Potro, 29, won the only Grand Slam title of his career by upsetting Federer in New York in 2009, but couldn’t swing the upset Sunday. Djokovic, Federer, Nadal and Andy Murray have now won 50 of the past 55 Grand Slams.

“We are proud to be close to these legends,” Del Potro said. “I’ve spent all my career learning with Novak, Roger, Rafa, seeing them winning these events very often. It’s amazing. I don’t feel sad that I couldn’t win Grand Slams because of them. I am just one of the guys that is lucky to be in the same era as them.”

The Argentine put his admiration aside Sunday and made it hard for Djokovic to gain an edge, despite the score of the first set.

The match’s true turning point came in the eighth game of the second set, after Djokovic had lost three straight games and was trailing 3-4 on serve.

He had grown frustrated by the pro-del Potro crowd that sang and chanted his name throughout the three-hour, 16-minute match as if it were a soccer game. The most common utterance from chair umpire Alison Hughes aside from the score was undoubtedly, “Quiet please, players are ready,” as she tried to stifle the rowdy spectators so del Potro and Djokovic could serve. It was even louder because of the closed roof over Arthur Ashe Stadium to keep out the rain.

Djokovic glared at the crowd and tossed his hands up in disbelief after losing one 16-shot rally, then he steadied himself and fended off three game points that would have given del Potro a two-game lead in the set.

Eventually, the Serb held. The game lasted so long that fans left their seats when it finished, assuming two games had been played in that amount of time and that it was a changeover.

Del Potro’s movement went from nimble to clunky after that. He had all but deflated.

“I was playing almost at my limit all the time, looking for winners with my forehands, backhands, and I couldn’t make them because Novak was there every time,” Del Potro said.

On court, the match was defined by its many long rallies and impossibly powerful groundstrokes. Off court, it was a story of two comeback kids.

Del Potro, seeded third, was appearing in the second Grand Slam final of his career nine years after reaching his first. During the time in-between, he had four wrist surgeries, including three on his left wrist, and contemplated quitting the sport altogether. He depended on his hometown friends, a group of whom have been in New York throughout the fortnight to lead cheers in Arthur Ashe Stadium, and worked his way back to the final at his favorite ATP Tour event.

“When I was a kid, I mixed watching soccer and the U.S. Open, that’s it,” Del Potro said before the match.

Between the 2009 championship and Sunday, the Argentine competed in 22 tournaments, an Open Era record number of events between major finals.

While Djokovic laid on the ground in ecstasy Sunday, del Potro sat in his chair and cried. His eyes were still red when he spoke to reporters later.

“You can lose or win a trophy, but the love from the crowd, it could be even bigger than the tournament,” del Potro said. “That’s what I got from them. It will be in the heart for the rest of my life.”