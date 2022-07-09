Novak Djokovic faces Nick Kyrgios in Wimbledon men's final

WIMBLEDON, England — LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY
SUNDAY’S FORECAST
Sunny. High of 82 degrees Fahrenheit (28 degrees Celsius).
SATURDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Final: No. 17 Elena Rybakina beat No. 3 Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles Final: No. 14 Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell beat No. 2 Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10-2).
Girls’ Final: No. 1 Liv Hovde beat No. 7 Luca Udvardy 6-3, 6-4.
Boys’ Doubles Final: Sebastian Gorzny and Alex Michelsen beat No. 5 Gabriel Debru and Paul Inchauspe 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Girls’ Doubles Final: Angella Okutoyi and Rose Marie Nijkamp beat No. 4 Kayla Cross and Victoria Mboko 3-6, 6-4, (11-9).
STAT OF THE DAY
23 — Rybakina’s ranking, the second lowest for a women’s champion at Wimbledon since the WTA computer rankings began in 1975. Venus Williams in 2007 at No. 31 was the lowest, although she had been No. 1 and already won three of her five career Wimbledon trophies.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“You wanted to see emotion! Kept it (inside) too long.” — Rybakina, who cried when asked about her parents during her post-match news conference after a subdued celebration on court.
___
