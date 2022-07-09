Novak Djokovic faces Nick Kyrgios in Wimbledon men's final

Novak Djokovic will play for his seventh Wimbledon title against an opponent looking for his first. The six-time champion at the All England Club will face the unseeded Nick Kyrgios on Sunday on Centre Court. Djokovic is 6-1 in finals at Wimbledon and has won 20 Grand Slam titles in all. Kyrgios had never before reached even the semifinals at one of the four biggest tournaments in tennis. Kyrgios, however, is 2-0 against Djokovic. Both of those victories came on hard courts in 2017. The women’s doubles final is scheduled to be played on Centre Court after the men’s singles match.