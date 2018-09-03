Novak Djokovic improved to 11-0 in fourth-round matches at the U.S. Open, and he’s 10-0 in the quarterfinals, too. (Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The days off between matches at Grand Slam tournaments provide players with much-appreciated down time, when major tournament champions and precocious up-and-comers alike take a mental break from tennis. Past Wimbledon champions Petra Kvitova and Garbine Muguruza prefer the quiet of their hotel rooms to bustling New York, so both chose Netflix shows to binge at this U.S. Open. Andy Murray filled time by paying a visit to the United Nations. Madison Keys, the 2017 runner-up who advanced to the quarterfinals Monday, made dinner reservations.

But Novak Djokovic couldn’t tear himself away from the game. He and his wife, Jelena, spent a night in New York watching “Strokes of Genius,” the Tennis Channel documentary on the 2008 Wimbledon final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal that many consider the greatest match ever played.

“That was really cool,” Djokovic said Monday. “I mean, I really did enjoy it. My wife and I were glued to the TV.”

Whether he was studying Federer’s style or simply admiring his game, Djokovic has the 23-time Grand Slam champion on the brain. And after a 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 win over Joao Sousa on Monday afternoon, Djokovic could have Federer on his schedule as well.

Should Federer win his match against Australia’s John Millman on Monday evening, the two major champions will face off in the U.S. Open quarterfinals, their seventh meeting at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The matchup would continue a rivalry that stands an even 3-3 at the U.S. Open, although Djokovic owns a 24-22 edge overall.

“Next to Nadal, [he’s] my biggest rival I’ve had throughout my professional career,” Djokovic said. “The matches I’ve played against him have shaped me into the player that I am today. . . . Those were the guys I had to beat in order to be the No. 1, to win slams, and have the career that I had behind me. At the beginning of the career, I probably wasn’t seeing things [as] I’m seeing them now, in terms of being in an era with these guys. Now I’m grateful that I was, that I still am, that I get a chance to witness their greatness as well.”

Djokovic’s most recent meeting with Federer ended in a straight-sets win last month at the Western & Southern Open for a title that set the Serbian apart from even his ultra-accomplished peers: He became the first man to win all nine Masters 1000 events on the ATP Tour.

He had to toil through four three-set matches at that tournament in suburban Cincinnati before reaching Federer and claiming the championship, just as he had to pass stiff tests in England earlier this summer to score his fourth Wimbledon title. At the All England Club, he played two four-set matches before a spectacular, five-hour, five-set battle with Nadal in the semifinals that may someday warrant its own TV special.

Sixth-seeded Djokovic hasn’t been tested quite as much in New York just yet, but he has had to survive the heat. His win against Sousa, the first Portuguese man to play in the Round of 16 at a Grand Slam, came in broiling midday conditions at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where an extreme heat advisory was again in effect.

Djokovic’s face was splotchy, his cheeks were flushed with pink, and blueish-purple half-moons appeared under his eyes before the first set was over, but he maintained a sterling 11-0 record in the fourth round of the U.S. Open. He is 10-0 in the quarterfinals.

The 31-year-old is used to surviving long matches in tough conditions, especially early in tournaments. He’s perfectly fine with picking up steam slowly — that way, he’s in prime condition when he faces his toughest opponents.

“I actually had several situations like this, I mean, throughout my Grand Slam career, where I was tested earlier,” Djokovic said. “I felt like in the first couple rounds, I was still struggling a little bit with the level. I wasn’t that consistent. Then last match against [Richard] Gasquet, and also today, was pretty good. So I’m really pleased with where my game is at the moment.”

Naomi Osaka had to win in the heat as well, posting a 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 victory over fellow 20-year-old Aryna Sabalenka in Louis Armstrong Stadium. The No. 20 seed, who plays for and was born in Japan but grew up on Long Island, advanced to face Lesia Tsurenko in the quarterfinals. Tsurenko survived a three-set match as well, edging Marketa Vondrousova, 6-7 (7-3), 7-5, 6-2.

Keys seemed to have the only easy go of it Monday. She blasted Dominika Cibulkova, 6-1, 6-3, in the first match of the day at Arthur Ashe Stadium and advanced to play the winner of Carla Suarez Navarro and Maria Sharapova.