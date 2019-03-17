Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, celebrates after winning a game against Angelique Kerber, of Germany, during the women’s final at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Indian Wells, Calif. (Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press)

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Bianca Andreescu upset three-time major champion Angelique Kerber 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to win the BNP Paribas Open, becoming at age 18 the first wild-card winner in tournament history.

The Canadian overcame nerves, arm and leg issues in the final set Sunday to earn the first title of her fledgling career.

Andreescu won on her fourth match point when Kerber netted a backhand. Kerber was the last of five seeded players that Andreescu knocked off in her seven matches in the desert.

Kerber remains without a title since winning Wimbledon last year.

Andreescu is projected to rise 36 spots to No. 24 in the WTA Tour rankings on Monday.

