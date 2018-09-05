Nationals starter Tanner Roark wipes away the sweat after yielding a three-run homer to former teammate Matt Adams in the first inning of the Nats’ 7-6 loss to St. Louis. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

There are constant reminders, on the mound and at the plate, in the bullpen and among restless fans, of how much this Nationals season has dissolved.

And there was another in the visiting dugout Wednesday night, as Matt Adams strode to the plate, biceps filling the sleeves of his St. Louis Cardinals uniform, his bat sending two baseballs into the far reaches of the right field stands at Nationals Park. Adams’s two home runs were the foundation of the Cardinals’ 7-6 win, in which the home team was behind early, error-prone in the field and energetic in another comeback that fell short.

Adams also hinted at what the Nationals (69-71) gave up when their subpar play led them to trade him, Daniel Murphy, reliever Ryan Madson and starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez by last Friday. Adams’s home runs, both off starter Tanner Roark, helped the Cardinals build a six-run lead by the fifth inning. That he was wearing a Nationals uniform at the start of August, back when there was still a chance of a playoff push, only made it sting more.

[Box score: Cardinals 7, Nationals 6]

After a troubling first half — with a 3-12 record and 4.87 ERA at the all-star break — Roark won five straight decisions and posted a 1.61 ERA from July 25 to Aug. 25. Then came a start against Milwaukee five days ago in which he gave up three home runs in six innings. Then came Wednesday, starting at the top of the first inning, as Roark yielded back-to-back singles before Adams roped the seventh pitch of the game beyond the wall in right.

The Nationals could have trimmed the deficit right away, but Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader threw Bryce Harper out at the plate to end the first. Anthony Rendon hit a line drive to center that sunk into the grass before Bader could catch it, but Bader popped right up to throw a dart that beat Harper by at least three steps. Harper slowed up in front of catcher Yadier Molina and tried to sneak his foot in ahead of the tag. He couldn’t, and the threat ended without a run.



Ryan Zimmerman is safe on a home plate slide in the seventh inning. The call was challenged by the Cardinals but was upheld. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The Cardinals stayed on Roark in the second, and this time the Nationals’ defense let right-hander down. After two quick outs, Cardinals pitcher Mike Mikolas hit a chopper to third and Rendon double-pumped the throw to give Mikolas an infield single. Five pitches after that, Matt Carpenter hit a deep flyball to left-center field and both Harper and Juan Soto gave chase.

Harper squinted into the deep blue sky, seemed to settle beneath the ball at the foot of the warning track, then sputtered backward as it landed at the base of the fence. Mikolas raced home. Carpenter pulled into second standing up. Roark, who should have twice been out of the inning, would go to the third inning down 5-0.

It stayed that way into the fifth, when Roark hung a first-pitch change-up and Adams crushed it into the second deck above the Nationals’ bullpen in right. Roark had given up just three home runs in 53⅔ innings heading into his start last Friday. He has now served up five in his past 11.

The Nationals started chipping away at the lead in the fifth, powered by the arms and legs of outfield prospect Victor Robles. Robles, who made his major league debut last September, lined a pinch-hit single into left field for his first knock of 2018. Adam Eaton followed with a double into the right-center gap, and Robles kicked into crowd-stirring motion, his body blurring past second and third and bounding into home at blazing speed.

That jump-started the Nationals’ offense, which scored four in the seventh and has rarely rolled over in this disappointing season. Harper, Rendon and Soto loaded the bases. Ryan Zimmerman scored them all with a double over Bader’s head in center, and Wilmer Difo singled Zimmerman in to get the Nationals within one run.

But the Nationals, despite getting to the tying run to second in the bottom of the ninth, never got closer.

Given results elsewhere Wednesday — the Atlanta Braves blew a seven-run lead to the Boston Red Sox, and the Phillies fell to the last-place Miami Marlins in Philadelphia — the defeat stung a little extra. Since Aug. 15, a week before the Nationals traded Adams and Murphy, the Braves are 8-13 and the Phillies are 7-13. There was a window in the National League East, however small, but the Nationals and their thinned-out roster are 9-10 in that stretch.

“We thought all along we had a chance to catch those teams,” Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo said before the game. “If we played the way we were supposed to be playing that we’d have an opportunity to make this a race, and that’s frustrating that we haven’t put anything together. That we haven’t really pushed them to the limits that we thought we should.”

Instead, as another September night wound down, a late push done in by early miscues, by a few misplaced pitches, by a former Nationals player hitting home runs for a contending team.