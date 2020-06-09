The cutoff for ATP and WTA rankings points for the 2020 Games originally had been Monday, the day after this year’s French Open was supposed to end.
But because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Olympics were pushed back a year from next month to July 2021. The 2020 French Open also was postponed and is now scheduled to start in September.
Next year’s French Open will end on June 6, so the WTA and ATP rankings of June 7 will be used to help determine who qualifies for the Olympics.
For the Paralympic wheelchair tennis event, the ITF said that all athletes who would have been eligible in 2020 will remain eligible next year.
