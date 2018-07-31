After a lengthy recovery from a hip injury limited him to just three matches this year and forced him to withdraw from Wimbledon, Andy Murray promised himself he would savor playing tennis when he got back on court again.

Murray has missed the pressure and regular competition of match play since suffering the injury that has largely sidelined him since Wimbledon last year. What he misses less are the rain delays, thick humidity and late-night schedule changes that come hand-in-hand with hard-court tennis in late summer. But Monday at the Citi Open at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, Murray overcame all three to notch his second win in just four matches this year.

The former world No. 1 threw his head back and roared when he finally defeated American Mackenzie McDonald, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5, in his opening-round match. He needed seven match points and two hours and 37 minutes to put away a bout that didn’t start until 10 p.m. because of a drenching rain that delayed play for more than five hours and this match for three.

“It was just nice to get through it,” Murray said. “…Waiting around isn’t one of the things I particularly miss when I’m away from the sport … I was very nervous today, in the buildup to the match, as well. So that kind of takes a little bit out of you. But I enjoyed getting through that one, you see by the celebration.”

It was a hard-fought win for the Brit, who served out the match despite the 23-year-old McDonald’s youth and relative inexperience. Murray showed in his first hard-court match since last spring that he still has his fitness and stamina, at least in a best-of-three set match, and he felt good moving around on his hip. Although his serve was weaker than normal at first and his groundstrokes lacked their customary depth, Monday was Murray’s first time in a long while playing at night, under stadium lights, which he said took some adjusting to particularly when timing his serve.

McDonald was able to pounce on those flimsy serves early on. The California native nimbly slid around the court, which was still somewhat damp in the first set, as if he were playing on clay. He rocketed confident returns past Murray’s forehand in a 38-minute opener peppered with “Come on, Big Mac!” cheers from his supporters.

But Murray surged ahead in the deciding third set to reach the second round in Washington for the second time in his career. He’ll next face fellow Brit Kyle Edmund.

“I’ll certainly have to play better tennis if I want to win that one. I’ll need to go at it more offensively, there’s maybe less pressure on me in that match, less expected of me so hopefully I’ll be able to play a little bit freer and also just feel better from having a match under my belt.”

Murray, who has two Wimbledon championships and one U.S. Open title to his name, previously lost in the Citi Open final to Arnaud Clement in 2006, the year after he turned pro. In 2015 he lost his opening-round match.

Monday’s win was a tiny milestone on a long road back.

This injury rehabilitation has been the longest, and most mentally taxing, of Murray’s career. The 31-year-old had planned on playing Wimbledon for his first Grand Slam event after having surgery on his hip in January, but he pulled out of the tournament after deciding he wasn’t ready to play a best-of-five set match.

He started practicing on hard courts the first Monday of Wimbledon and hit with highly ranked players including Jack Sock and Jeremy Chardy around London before traveling stateside. Still, he entered Monday night with some insecurity. He hadn’t played a competitive hard-court match in 18 months.

Murray’s focus now, as the road to the U.S. Open rolls on, is accruing matches. His ranking has dipped to No. 832, but he has put more emphasis on staying healthy and getting back into the routine of regular match play than he has climbing the rankings.

Murray had a fellow traveler on the comeback trail Monday night in Stan Wawrinka. Also a three-time Grand Slam champion coming back from injury, Wawrinka’s late-night match against veteran American Donald Young was scheduled to close the session with a start time after 1 a.m.

It was the last match of an Opening Day that saw Tim Smyczek, Hubert Hurkacz and Malek Jaziri advance to the second round on the men’s side; Jaziri will face defending champion and top seed Alexander Zverev and Hurkacz will play 13th-seeded Frances Tiafoe on Wednesday.

On the women’s side, Allie Kiick, Katie Boulter, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Andrea Petkovic all advanced to the second round.

No. 1 seed Caroline Wozniacki and No. 2 seed Sloane Stephens highlight Tuesday’s schedule.