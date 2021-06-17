In other matches in the round of 16, Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic came back to defeat fifth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-2. Martincova had seven aces and saved nine of 13 break points. Ostapenko struggled through nine double faults in the 2-hour, 21-minute match.
Also, Anastasia Potapova of Russia beat Kristina Mladenovic of France 6-3, 6-3, and Daria Kasatkina of Russia beat 18-year-old Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine 6-2, 7-5.
___
