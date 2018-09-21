Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates after defeating Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic after the quarterfinal match of the Pan Pacific Open women’s tennis tournament in Tokyo Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. (Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press)

TOKYO — U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka advanced to the semifinals of the Pan Pacific Open by beating Barbora Strycova 6-3, 6-4 on Friday.

The third-seeded Osaka converted all three of her break points and won 80 percent of points on her first serve. She will next face either Camila Giorgi or Victoria Azarenka.

Osaka became the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam singles title when she upset 23-time major champion Serena Williams in New York.

Also, fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova defeated Alison Riske 6-1, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4). She will next play Donna Vekic, who beat second-seeded Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-4.

