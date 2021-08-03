Before that, the 23-year-old Osaka had not competed anywhere since withdrawing before her second-round match at the French Open, citing the need for a mental health break. She also sat out Wimbledon entirely.
She is ranked No. 2 and is the owner of four major championships, all on hard courts, including this year’s Australian Open.
The fourth-ranked Kenin, who won the 2020 Australian Open, has been sidelined by a foot injury since Wimbledon.
No. 8 Swiatek, last year’s French Open champion, lost in the second round of the Olympics.
The tournament begins Aug. 9.
The U.S. Open, the year’s last major championship, starts Aug. 30 in New York.
