Pablo Carreno Busta wins in Montreal, 1st Masters 1000 title

Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, reacts after defeating Hubert Hurkacz, of Poland, to win the final of the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain won the National Bank Open on Sunday, beating eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

The first unseeded winner in the event since Argentina's Guillermo Canas in 2002, Busta won his seventh ATP Tour title and first Masters 1000 victory.