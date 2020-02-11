The two-time Grand Slam finalist double-faulted to lose the tiebreaker in the first set, then was broken in the second by Jung, who had to qualify just to make the main draw.
Also, No. 7 seed Cameron Norrie beat Brian Shi 7-5, 6-3; No. 8 Kyle Edmund defeated Yasutaka Uchiyama 7-5, 6-4; Jordan Thompson swept Ivo Karlovic 6-3, 7-6 (2); Yoshihito Nishioka topped Henri Laaksonen 6-3, 0-6, 6-2; Paolo Lorenzi rallied past Danilo Petrovic 4-6, 6-4, 6-0; Soonwoo Kwon edged Go Soeda 6-2, 6-7 (2), 6-3; and Dominik Koepfer eliminated 2019 runner-up Brayden Schnur 6-4, 6-3.
