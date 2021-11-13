The WTA Finals, canceled last year because of the pandemic, are played in a round-robin format with the top two players from each group of four moving on to the semifinals.
Anett Kontaveit has already secured a semifinal place.
The semifinals will be played on Tuesday and the final is set for Wednesday at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis in Zapopan, a suburb of Guadalajara, the second largest city in Mexico.
Badosa, ranked No. 63 a year ago, is having a breakthrough season. She won the first two titles of her career in 2021 (Belgrade and Indian Wells) and is among the six players to have made their top-10 debut this season.
Swiatek, Sakkari, Kontaveit and Barbora Krejcikova, all of them playing at this tournament, are the others along with Ons Jabeur who narrowly missed out on a place in Guadalajara.
The WTA Finals are being played in Guadalajara for this year only, with the event scheduled to return in 2022 to Shenzhen, China.
