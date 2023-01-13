Paula Badosa out of Adelaide International with thigh injury

Paula Badosa has withdrawn from her Adelaide International semifinal with a thigh injury, handing fifth-seeded Daria Kasatkina a walkover into the final.
“I think I was playing very good tennis, high level.” the Spanish player said. “I played three really good matches. I think that helps me, as well, on my confidence for the tournaments ahead. Now it’s something that I cannot control, so it is what it is.”
Badosa endured 74- and 81-minute sets in Thursday’s quarterfinal win over Beatriz Haddad Maia. Badosa said she felt she pulled a muscle during the match.
“Today I feel a little bit worse, so yeah, I have the Australian Open ahead, and I hope I can recover for that,” Badosa said.
