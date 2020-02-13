“It was pretty challenging today, for sure,” said Kvitova, who was playing for the first time since losing to Ash Barty in the Australian Open quarterfinals last month.
Kvitova will next play either seventh-seeded Donna Vekic or Ekaterina Alexandrova.
Also, sixth-seeded Maria Sakkari beat Alize Cornet 6-2, 6-4 and will next face top-seeded Belinda Bencic in the quarterfinals.
