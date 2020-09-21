Matches in the main draw for the 15-day clay-court Grand Slam tournament begin Sunday.
The French Open normally starts in May but was postponed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
While the recently concluded U.S. Open barred fans from attending, the French Open will allow 5,000 spectators per day. That is less than half of the 11,500 the French tennis federation initially announced it was planning for. The number was reduced last week.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.