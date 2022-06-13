The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Tennis

Pliskova, Andreescu, Kasatkina make winning starts in Berlin

By
June 13, 2022 at 2:05 p.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

BERLIN — Karolina Pliskova started her grass-court season beating Kaia Kanepi 6-7 (5), 6-0, 6-0 in the first round of the Berlin Open on Monday, when Bianca Andreescu and Daria Kasatkina also won.

The fourth-seeded Pliskova, last year’s beaten Wimbledon finalist, rallied as Kanepi faded after their hard-fought first set.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Pliskova next faces Andreescu in the second round. The Canadian player defeated Katerina Siniakova 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

The sixth-seeded Kasatkina defeated Ukrainian player Anhelina Kalinina 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 in 2 hours, 17 minutes. The Russian player has won 10 of her last 12 matches. She next plays compatriot Ekaterina Alexandrova or Belgium’s Maryna Zanevska.

Also, Australian qualifier Daria Saville fought back to defeat Swiss player Jil Teichmann 6-7 (2), 7-5, 6-2.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Loading...