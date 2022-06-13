Pliskova, Andreescu, Kasatkina make winning starts in Berlin

Placeholder while article actions load

BERLIN — Karolina Pliskova started her grass-court season beating Kaia Kanepi 6-7 (5), 6-0, 6-0 in the first round of the Berlin Open on Monday, when Bianca Andreescu and Daria Kasatkina also won.

The fourth-seeded Pliskova, last year’s beaten Wimbledon finalist, rallied as Kanepi faded after their hard-fought first set.