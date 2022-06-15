Pliskova edges Andreescu to reach Berlin Open quarterfinals

BERLIN — Karolina Pliskova edged Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7) at the Berlin Open on Wednesday to reach her second quarterfinal of the year.

The fourth-seeded Pliskova, who hit 17 aces against Kaia Kanepi in the first round, added 12 more against Andreescu, though she had to fight back from a break down in the third set before prevailing in 2 hours, 11 minutes at the grass-court tournament.