“You always have to believe that things can go your way, things can get better, which of course was not easy. Definitely not. It was a tough moment because I thought, like, I can just play much better than I did,” Pliskova said about the way things began. “I thought: If I can get, like, a game just to start, or a point to start — because actually I didn’t make a point the first three games — then it can be like much better.”