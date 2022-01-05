“I’m so happy for our team. We’re in the semis, so super proud of that achievement,” Hurkacz said. “We have great team spirit. We support each other. I think the atmosphere that we bring helps us play better.”
Poland will next meet either Spain or 2020 champion Serbia for a spot in the final.
Chile’s 2-1 win over Norway meant Serbia needed to sweep Spain later Wednesday to move into top spot in Group A and advance to the semifinals.
Alejandro Tabilo beat Viktor Durasovic 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-1 to give Chile the lead before No. 8-ranked Casper Ruud levelled it for Norway with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Christian Garin.
Tabilo and Tomas Barrios Vera clinched the doubles 6-0, 6-4, giving Chile a 2-1 record in the round-robin stage and leaving Norway 0-3 after earlier losses to Spain and Serbia.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports