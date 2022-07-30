Potapova, Bouzkova to meet in Prague Open final

PRAGUE — Seventh-seeded Anastasia Potapova marched to her second WTA final of the season at the Prague Open after defeating Qiang Wang 6-3, 6-0 on Saturday.
Wimbledon quarterfinalist Bouzkova advanced to her fourth career final, the second this year. She has yet to win a WTA tournament.
The 17-year-old Noskova, who won the 2021 French Open junior title, played in her first WTA semifinal.
Both finalists haven’t drop a set in the hard-court tournament.
