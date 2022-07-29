Potapova upsets top-seeded Kontaveit at Prague Open

Seventh-seeded Potapova beat Kontaveit for the first time after two losses, including last week’s semifinal match at Hamburg. Potapova also reached the last four at Lausanne.

The Russian-born Potapova broke the Estonian five times as she raced to victory in just 49 minutes. She has not lost a set at the hard-court tournament so far. Potapova’s next opponent is China’s Qiang Wang, who prevailed over Magda Linette 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-4.