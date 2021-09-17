Raducanu, who has also spoken to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the phone, said she slept almost the entire day after getting back home to England and that she wanted to switch off after a grueling two months. That included a three-week U.S. Open campaign — a week of qualifying and then a main-draw run in which she didn’t drop a set to become the first player to win a Grand Slam as a qualifier and the youngest major winner since 2004.