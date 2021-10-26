Raducanu, whose father is Romanian, became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam tournament. Less than two weeks later, she split from her coach, Andrew Richardson. She had only played in Indian Wells since, falling in the opening round.
The 23rd-ranked Raducanu, of Britain, lost five straight games from 4-1 up in the opening set against Hercog but eased to victory after breaking her 124th-ranked opponent at 6-5 in the second.
Grand Slam tournaments are not run by the WTA or ATP Tours.
In other first round play, Varvara Gracheva of Russia outlasted Andrea Petkovic of Germany 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to set up a match against either top-seeded Simona Halep or Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania.
___
