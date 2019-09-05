Rafael Nadal advanced to his 33rd Grand Slam semifinal on Wednesday night. Number of Slam semifinals combined among the other three semifinalists? Five. (John G Mabanglo/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

So Rafael Nadal and three mutinous kids will form the U.S. Open men’s semifinals. It’s a tennis emperor and three tennis tadpoles who operate in a world hostile toward them. They might even realize the number of men running around on Earth with an age under 30 and any Grand Slam title stands at zero.

Five rounds have shaken out 124 male players, the 124th being the admirable Argentine rabbit Diego Schwartzman, who fell Wednesday night to Nadal, 6-4, 7-5, 6-2. That left only these people: second-ranked Nadal, No. 5 Daniil Medvedev, No. 25 Matteo Berrettini and then Grigor Dimitrov, whose No. 78 ranking actually belies his longtime prowess and speaks of a harrowing mid-year slump.

Number of Grand Slam semifinal berths for this crew: Medvedev one (this one), Berrettini one (this one), Dimitrov three (counting this) . . . and Nadal 33 (counting this).

If Nadal doesn’t reap a 19th Grand Slam title, which would move him one shy of Roger Federer’s 20, then somebody else will reap a first.

As it stands, the widely beloved Spaniard from Mallorca has played four matches here, with one walkover. He has gone through No. 30 John Millman, No. 170 Hyeon Chung (a 2018 Australian Open semifinalist on the mend and rebound), No. 23 Marin Cilic and No. 21 Schwartzman. Only Cilic took a set, and that on a night Nadal decorated with enough implausible shots that Tiger Woods kept bolting up from his seat.

He will run across next Berrettini, 23, the second Italian man in two years to reach a Grand Slam semifinal after none did it for 40, and after Berrettini fought through a five-set bout with Gael Monfils that felt like 15 rounds, he went and called Nadal “the greatest fighter ever in this sport.” He knows this partly because his first memory of Nadal comes from 2005 and a final in Rome that seemed to stretch across the civilizations.

An 18-year-old Nadal beat Guillermo Coria then, 7-6 (8-6) in the fifth, as a 9-year-old Roman named Berrettini harrumphed while waiting for the match to end so that cartoons could resume.

He has no personal history with Nadal, always preferable when seeking a pretty record, unlike Schwartzman, who at 27 came to his second U.S. Open quarterfinal with an 0-7 lifetime record against Nadal, including a 2018 French Open quarterfinal in which Schwartzman took a set in Nadal’s kingdom, for should have resulted in a match stoppage and a brief presentation of a little trophy.

Could a player standing 0-7 against a Big Three titan get a first win against that titan for the second night running, following upon Dimitrov’s toppling of Federer?

No.

It began as life tends to do, with Nadal rampaging to a 4-0 lead by gobbling up the first four points (and first game), breaking Schwartzman in a five-deuce slog for 2-0, holding at 15 and then breaking at 30. Then all life as understood in the universe went awry, and Nadal’s game sprang leaks, and Schwartzman became Schwartzman.

When he helped himself to 16 of the next 20 points, the score stood 4-4, and a thought unlikely to enter the head did enter: Could all three of the big three topple within 72 hours? When Nadal sent a helpless dribbler into the net in the 4-4 game, Schwartzman had two break points. A struggle followed, Schwartzman barely missed a forehand pass, Nadal found deuce with a service winner up the middle, and soon a Schwartzman error up the line toward an open court did stand out.

Nadal managed to hold and deigned to yell, “Vamos!” — and then broke Schwartzman in a 10th-game slugfest with rallies of 17, 10 and 10 shots. Two Schwartzman errors, on an open backhand volley and a simple backhand on set point, proved more than a person can afford against Nadal.

A 57-minute set ended, and it seemed to take some starch out of Schwartzman as it would for most humans. The rest of it moves along as life seems to do most of the time in matters involving Nadal, except for that bit in the second set where Nadal’s 5-1 lead withered to 5-5 with some marvels from Schwartzman.

Had there been room, he would have made an outstanding semifinalist among those who dare to be not yet 30, a distinction that went to Berrettini after his 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5) win over 13th-ranked, 33-year-old Monfils. That tussle saw the delightful Berrettini double-fault on one of his four squandered match points, then laugh at himself.

The whole 3-hour 57-minute thing had such high caliber of suspense, if not necessarily airtight quality, that even the guy who didn’t quite win said, “I like it, to be honest. I’m not a sore loser. I give it all today. I served bad, but I gave my heart. You know, the crowd was amazing. They pushed me. They helped me. It was fun. It was exactly why I play for.”

And it saw Berrettini behold Monfils’s final sailing forehand return, study it carefully, watch it go out, then topple to the court. “I mean, it’s my first semis,” he said. “I never won a match here in U.S. Open, so it’s my second year in the main draw, I didn’t expect that.”

Now the draw will feed him to a guy with 269 Grand Slam match wins and 62 U.S. Open wins. Shuddering is permitted.