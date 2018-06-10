In a world bustling with ball-maulers yearning to topple euphorically onto Roland Garros clay or merely stand and raise the arms skyward in triumph just once in life, Rafael Nadal did so Sunday for a preposterous 11th time, even while choosing the standing option for only the second. His 11th French Open title deepened a Parisian habit both routine by now and unimaginable by anyone.

When he raised the envied arms after his 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 win, he had made the 24-year-old Austrian ranked No. 8 in the world, Dominic Thiem, his seventh different French Open final victim, counting Roger Federer four times and Novak Djokovic twice. As the sound of Nadal’s ball-striking groans echoing through Court Philippe Chatrier has become one of the melodic fixtures of Paris, he has won the French Open more than anybody has won anything among the four coveted majors, with the exception of Margaret Court’s 11 Australian Open titles, four won during the Open Era that began in 1968.

All the familiar themes turned up in this two-hour, 42-minute final: the opponent who appeared to operate chronically uphill, the improbable angles and spins from Nadal shots that astonished even sage Nadal watchers, the shots Thiem hit that looked plenty good enough but came banging back, the idea of any glaring Thiem error feeling magnified because of the steepness of the chore, and the reality that if an opponent wants to stay in a rally with Nadal, Nadal just wants to stay in it longer. At one point finally, Thiem tried going around the post in the penultimate game, just after a Nadal cross-court backhand return seared so close over the net cord that it made the Parisians murmur.

Thiem’s bid stayed wide.

“I played my best match of the tournament,” Nadal told the crowd afterward.

Nadal struck 26 winners to Thiem’s 34 yet made only 24 unforced errors to Thiem’s 42, with “unforced errors” a relative term in Nadal Roland Garros matches. He suffered one service break, in the third game of the match, which came as big news. He saved two of a mere three break points. He had the trainers visit his chair repeatedly, which may have supplied some viewers with mild intrigue.

Some wishful anticipation had been made of the fact that, 30 days prior, Thiem had beaten Nadal on the clay of Madrid, but Thiem reminded everyone Friday that the clay of Madrid is not the clay of Paris. The clay of Paris is the clay of Nadal, who has fallen in victory six times to his back and thrice to his knees, plus the two occasions standing, winding up 10 times behind the baseline and one sprawled between the service boxes, living a single dream of many so very many times. He persists at his punishing physicality and pounding shots even 13 long and grinding years after the wonder from the Spanish island of Mallorca debuted at Roland Garros with sleeveless shirts, clam-digger shorts, shoulder-length hair and MMA muscles, and, two days after his 19th birthday, won his first title and said, “I fight every point, every point, no?”

Thirteen years and 17 Grand Slam titles along, with Nadal aged 32 years and one week, still, nobody has ever said anything any truer.