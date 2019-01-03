SHENZHEN, China — Rain disrupted play at the Shenzhen Open on Thursday with two quarterfinal matches suspended.

Qualifier Veronika Kudermetova was leading Vera Zvonareva 6-4 and Sorana Cirstea was leading Alison Riske 2-0 when play was stopped. The matches will resume on Friday.

In the other quarterfinal matches, top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka will take on fifth-seeded Maria Sharapova and Romanian qualifier Monica Niculescu will meet Wang Yafan.

