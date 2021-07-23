She’s a qualifier again in Palermo, and made the last four after beating Lucia Bronzetti of Italy 6-4, 7-5. She faces sixth-seeded Oceane Dodin of France on Saturday.
Dodin double-faulted 16 times and still overcame Jaqueline Cristian of Romania 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-4.
Fourth-seeded Zhang Shuai was on the verge of her second final of the year after Nottingham in June after edging Olga Danilovic of Serbia 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2), saving nine break points.
Zhang will play top-seeded Danielle Collins of the United States after she beat seventh-seeded Astra Sharma of Australia 6-1, 6-4.
