Rublev, seeded fourth, was the only seeded player among the eight quarterfinalists. It was the first time in the Halle tournament’s 28-year history that only one seeded player reached that stage.
The Russian goes on to play Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili after he eliminated Lloyd Harris 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Up-and-coming Canadian Auger-Aliassime reached back-to-back semifinals with a 6-3, 6-2 win over U.S. qualifier Marcos Giron. Auger-Aliassime lost the Stuttgart final to Marin Cilic last week but responded by knocking out Roger Federer in the second round in Halle.
Auger-Aliassime’s next opponent is Ugo Humbert, who needed 2 1/2 hours to beat Sebastian Korda 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-4.
