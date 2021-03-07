“I’m so happy to win this title,” Rublev said.
Fucsovics pushed Rublev hard as the first set went with serve but faded after the tiebreaker and was broken in the opening game of the second set. The Hungarian said he had an “unbelievable” week after he came through qualifying in Rotterdam and was playing his seventh match in nine days.
Rublev has won his last seven tour finals going back to the Kremlin Cup in Moscow in 2019 and has an 8-2 career record in finals. Fucsovics drops to 1-2 with his only title coming in Geneva in May 2018.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.