Vesely had knocked out Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals and reached the final by outlasting Denis Shapovalov in more than three hours on Friday.
“Both of us were super tired,” Rublev said in his on-court interview. “I didn’t expect this because I didn’t have time to adapt. It’s an amazing feeling. I feel super happy.”
On Friday, Rublev wrote “No War Please” on a TV camera moments after beating Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in their semifinal.
