The second-seeded Denis Shapovalov defeated Pablo Andujar 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 to set up a quarterfinal match against Jan-Lennard Struff. The German defeated the seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-3.
Russia’s Karen Khachanov and Croatia’s Marin Cilic also won Wednesday and will meet in an intriguing second-round match. Khachanov defeated Adrian Mannarino of France 6-3, 6-3 and Cilic overcame Spanish player Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-2, 6-3.
___
More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports