SHANGHAI — Unseeded Andrey Rublev of Russia upset Borna Coric of Croatia 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the first round of the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday.

The 12th-seeded Coric was runner-up in Shanghai last year, losing to Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the final.

Two Americans — 16th-seeded John Isner and Reilly Opelka — are through to the second round.