The win brings Rublev closer to securing a spot at the ATP Finals next month after he moved into the top 10 of the rankings for the first time Monday. The Russian player won the Qatar and Adelaide titles in January and added the Hamburg title last month.
Beating Coric brought Rublev his 34th win of the season, ranking him second only to Djokovic on 37, and ahead of third-placed Stefanos Tsitsipas on 27. Rublev moves to a 6-2 record in career tour finals. Coric is 2-5 in career finals and 0-3 since his last win in Halle in 2018.
The tournament in St. Petersburg was played with fans in the stands. Organizers earlier said up to 2,500 spectators could be allowed into the indoor arena for the finals.
___
More AP Tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.