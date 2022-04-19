Ruud advances to 3rd round in Barcelona Open

BARCELONA, Spain — Second-seeded Casper Ruud defeated American Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 6-2 to reach the third round of the Barcelona Open on Tuesday.
Sixth-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina defeated American Mackenzie McDonald 6-2, 6-2 to set up a rematch against Lorenzo Musetti, who advanced with a 6-4, 7-6 (8) win over 12th-seeded Daniel Evans.
The 15th-ranked Schwartzman defeated Musetti in the round of 16 at Monte Carlo before losing to eventual champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals.
Tsitsipas, the top-seeded player in Barcelona, will make his debut in this year’s tournament against 44th-ranked Ilya Ivashka on Wednesday.
Fourth-seeded Cameron Norrie advanced by defeating qualifier Egor Gerasimov 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.
American Sebastian Korda lost to Spanish qualifier Carlos Taberner 6-3, 6-0.
