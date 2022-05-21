Ruud retains Geneva Open title beating Sousa in 3-hour final

GENEVA — Casper Ruud retained his Geneva Open title by beating Joao Sousa 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-6 (1) in the final on Saturday.
Ruud’s preparation was a three-hour match that was the longest three-set final on the ATP Tour this season.
He was a break of service down in the third set then recovered to create two match-point chances that he wasted before the tiebreaker.
“It was one of the craziest matches that I have ever played,” Ruud said.
Sousa was runner-up at Geneva for a second time, and his ranking will rise from No. 79 to No. 63.
