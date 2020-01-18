Rybakina served 10 aces and was superior from the baseline against Zhang, who reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals last year and combined with Sam Stosur to win the doubles title at the Australian Open.

AD

“It’s amazing. I’m really happy with my win because last week I had an opportunity. I was really motivated,” Rybakina said. “Of course I’m really happy and confident.”

AD

Rybakina won’t get much time to dwell on her latest win, with only one day off before her first-round meeting against Bernarda Pera at Melbourne Park.

“Last year I lost first round in (qualifying) and this year I’m going to be seeded — that’s great. I’m just looking forward to Monday.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports