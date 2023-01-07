Sabalenka advances to Adelaide International women's final

ADELAIDE, Australia — Aryna Sabalenka has advanced to the Adelaide International women’s singles final with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Irina-Camelia Begu.
“I’m happy with the level I played,” Sabalenka said. “She’s playing a little bit different style, so I’m super happy that I was able to win this match.”
Sabalenka will meet either teenage qualifier Linda Noskova or top-seeded Ons Jabeur in the final on Sunday. They play their match later Saturday.
Novak Djokovic was scheduled to play Daniil Medvedev in a night men’s semifinal.
___
