Sunday’s victory marked Sabalenka’s eighth career title, while Mertens, who holds five titles, went 0-2 in finals this season.
Sabalenka and Mertens became doubles partners in the spring of 2019 and won the U.S. Open together a few months later.
Sabalenka, who improved to 4-2 against her 21st-ranked Belgian opponent, dropped 5-4 down in the opener.
However, Mertens failed to serve out the set as Sabalenka won six straight games to close out the first set and take a 3-0 lead in the second.
Sabalenka added another break at 5-2 and wrapped up the win with a backhand winner.
