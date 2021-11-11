Swiatek, who won titles in Adelaide and Rome in 2021, is also making her debut at the season-ending tournament.
Sakkari won 26 of the first 27 points on her first serve and broke her opponent in the third and seventh games of the first set.
She then broke again for a 4-3 lead in the second.
The tournament, which was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, features a round-robin group stage before the semifinals.
The WTA Finals are being played in Guadalajara for this year only, with the event scheduled to return to Shenzhen, China in 2022.
___
