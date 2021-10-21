“It’s achieving one of my biggest goals this year, it’s very satisfying,” Sakkari said.
Former champion Simona Halep also advanced by beating home favorite Veronika Kudermetova 6-1, 7-6 (4) and Anett Kontaveit ousted Andrea Petkovic 6-1, 6-4.
In the men’s tournament, Adrian Mannarino saved a match point before beating defending champion Andrey Rublev of Russia 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals.
Mannarino faced the match point when trailing 6-5 in the second set but saved it when Rublev netted a backhand.
It was a rematch of the 2019 final, which Rublev won.
“Two years later, it is completely different,” Mannarino said. “We have both improved. Andrey has improved a lot more than me. Even if a player is better than you, anything can happen. I got a little bit lucky today and I am really happy with my performance.”
Second-seeded Aslan Karatsev advanced by beating Egor Gerasimov 6-4, 6-3 to set up a quarterfinal against Gilles Simon, who beat American Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-2.
