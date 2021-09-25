Sakkari broke Swiatek in the opening game and held her serve before serving out the first set.
Sakkari improved to 2-0 after beating Swiatek at the French Open quarterfinals at Roland Garros this year. Swiatek is the 2020 French Open champion.
In another upset, Kontaveit hit an ace to create her third match point and the Estonian converted it when Kvitova’s backhand hit the net.
Kontaveit made only seven unforced errors compared with Kvitova’s 28 to beat the Czech for the third time in their eight meetings.
