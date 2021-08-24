Sasnovich converted her first opportunity to end the longest match at the inaugural WTA 250 tournament after 2 hours and 46 minutes. She has played an event-high 4 hours, 37 minutes over her first two contests.
“You always have to be ready for a long match,” Sasnovich said. “You have to be ready mentally and be prepared to run a lot. I played against a very, very tough opponent, but when you win, it’s always sweet. I like it.”
Top-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia rallied for a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 33 Caty McNally in the round of 16, claiming the final four games against the 19-year-old Cincinnati native.
No. 26 Kasatkina dropped the first set in just 33 minutes, and then flipped her racquet to the ground in frustration when McNally tied the second at 4-all. She composed herself and used sharp forehands to close it out.
No. 6 seed Magda Linette of Poland opened the day with a 7-6 (2), 6-4 victory over the youngest player in the top 400, 16-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic.
Seventh-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain won via a walkover when Vera Zvonareva of Russia was unable to compete because of an injured right ankle.
In doubles, fourth-seeded Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Shelby Rogers of the United States were 6-3, 6-2 quarterfinal winners over Julia Lohoff of Germany and Renata Voracova of the Czech Republic.
